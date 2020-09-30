Trump and Biden's First Debate: Republicans Weigh In
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden finally met up for the first presidential debate on Tuesday night. During the course of the night, Trump and Biden discussed a variety of issues and, naturally, produced more than a few viral moments for social media. Of course, the debate had those on both sides of the aisle weighing in with their thoughts on how the two men did. In particular, Republicans are sharing their own thoughts on how the event turned out.
The first presidential debate took place at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. The debate was moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, who chose six different topics that will be discussed throughout the night. The pair will discuss the COVID-19 crisis, race in the United States, the Supreme Court, the economy, Trump and Biden's records, and the integrity of the election. The next two debates will take place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.
Since there were many who tuned in to the first presidential debate, there was plenty of discussion amongst viewers on social media. Following the pair's debate, check out what Republicans specifically are saying about it.
President Trump to Joe Biden #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/kgGPr6IyFa— 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@LATiffani1) September 30, 2020
I’ll believe democrats care about the environment
when they finally clean up Baltimore.
I’ve been there. I’ve done it. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/TU4ZLVmNgE— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 30, 2020
We’ve been hearing Joe Biden make these promises for 47 YEARS!!
Let that sink in. Why should we start believing him now? #Debates2020— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) September 30, 2020
Joe Biden’s policies on energy would tank Colorado’s economy.
We’re not letting it happen.#Debates2020— Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) September 30, 2020
I bet @JoeBiden thought he’d have a cake walk on “climate” but it was one of @realDonaldTrump’s best moments. #PresidentialDebates2020 #Debates2020— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 30, 2020
Let me be very clear, I HONOR AND SUPPORT THE MAN WHO CANNOT BE BULLIED. I now support @realDonaldTrumpnow MORE THAN EVER. #Debates2020— Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) September 30, 2020
I agree with @realDonaldTrump - @JoeBiden and Democrat governors want to keep the country shut down. They are not following the science that schools and businesses should be open, and the vulnerable protected. #PresidentialDebate2020— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 30, 2020