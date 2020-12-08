Trump Adminstration Declined Purchasing Additional Pfizer Vaccine Doses, Supply Might Not Be Replenished Until June

✖

With the United States seeing record number of COVID-19 cases pouring in over the past few weeks, including the fastest stretch the country has ever seen to one million cases last week, it turns out that President Donald Trump rejected an offer from Pfizer about receiving more coronavirus vaccines. A New York Times report says an offer for more came last summer but the Trump administration opted not to receive the designated amount.

This comes after the Trump administration purchased 100 million doses that doesn’t necessarily mean that many people would see it. In fact, with the COVID-19 vaccine being a two-dose treatment, that would mean at most 50 million people would be able to receive the injections as a result of that initial batch. The report says the country may not receive any additional offers until June due to the demand Pfizer has from other countries. The New York Times story was rebuffed by one senior administrator who called it “false,” even adding that they are in negotiations currently and remain optimistic that they can secure more before the end of the year.

Pfizer, though, also issued a statement about the latest vaccine controversy, one that didn’t really rule out whether or not the Trump administration did decline more doses. The company said after the initial 100 million order, any additional vaccines would be subject to a “separate and mutually-acceptable agreement.” Pfizer wouldn’t comment any current negotiations but remains committed to getting their vaccine out to as many people as possible.

Trump, meanwhile, will be hosting a White House summit on Tuesday in which he will discuss the latest developments with the vaccine. The administration extended invites to both Pfizer and Moderna but both companies declined according to STAT. This has to due with Trump calling out Pfizer for its handling of the vaccine particularly with the developments that occurred after the election results and just how involved the Trump administration was when it declared it played a big role in the vaccine development as part of Operation Warp Speed.

Meanwhile, president-elect Joe Biden remains committed to fighting back against the pandemic as soon as he takes office in January. He announced his plans for issuing a mask mandatory among his first political actions as president.