What You Should Know About Tropical Depression 16

A tropical depression that has formed in the southwest Caribbean Sea might make its way toward the United States as a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Depression 16 “is forecast to strengthen and bring tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall to portions of Nicaragua and Honduras tonight through Thursday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the weather event moves north, it is expected to continue growing in intensity as it charges toward the Gulf Coast by early next week.

“The system is forecast to continue strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and could affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend, with direct impacts from wind, storm surge and heavy rainfall, the NHC warned. “However, it is too early to specify the timing or magnitude of these impacts.”

Here are the Key Messages for Advisory 1 on Tropical Depression Sixteen. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/0O25OW7LrW — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 4, 2017

As experts continue to track the storm’s movement and intensity, they encourage those along the southwestern coast to remain on high alert.

“Residents along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida should monitor the progress of this system for the next several days and heed any advice given by local officials.”

If Tropical Depression 16 progresses to a tropical storm of hurricane, it will be named “Nate,” The Weather Channel reports.

This storm, which may send another hurricane barreling toward Florida, comes less than one month after Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys. Irma, one of the strongest recorded hurricanes in history, left 3.4 million homes in Miami without power and destroyed thousands of buildings.

It wasn’t until Sunday, more than two weeks after Irma hit, that Key West launched a $1 million advertising campaign to let potential tourists know it has reopened for visitors.

“We’ve made enough progress where the infrastructure is ready to accept visitors,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of marketing for the Florida Keys tourism council told the Los Angeles Times. “Visitors are helping in the recovery process.”

Still, some parts of the Keys haven’t reopened as they continue clean-up and recovery efforts, particularly in the Lower Keys where homes and businesses were hit hardest by the storm.

Many parts of southern Florida credit the mandatory evacuation of visitors and residents for keeping people safe ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival in the United States.

As Tropical Depression 16 gains steam, weather officials ask that those in the line of danger adhere to any safety advice or warnings that may be issued in the coming days.

Photo credit: National Weather Service