TRENDING: Julianne Hough Shares Her Best Fitness and Diet Tips

If your excuse to not having abs like Julianne Hough’s is that you don’t have any idea where to start, you have another think coming! The professional dancer recently shared her fitness routine and favorite diet tips in an interview with Shape Magazine.

In the interview, the 28-year-old dancer-singer-actress triple threat said that she exercises on average five days a week, citing her trainer, long hikes, yoga, and workouts like Soul Cycle, Tracy Anderson, and Body by Simone.

“I exercise three to six times a week, but usually I do five days of hard-core training. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, I do Tracy Anderson or Body by Simone or I work out with my trainer, Astrid Swan. Tuesdays and Thursdays, I do CorePower Yoga, which I love. If I’m doing something special, like shooting the “Shape” cover, or when I want to tone up quickly, I’ll also take a SoulCycle class. Saturdays, I go on a really long hike with my friends or take another yoga class, depending on how I feel. Sunday is my reboot day. I try to eat healthy and do something outside, like walk my dogs. I relax, enjoy the day, and get mentally and spiritually prepared for the week. It gets me excited for what’s ahead.”

And her diet? Hough says that she eats clean, but switches things up for fear of binge eating out of boredom, unlike her Canadian hockey player fiancé Brooks Laich.

“I try to stick with foods that don’t come in boxes. I don’t want a whole paragraph of ingredients in my body. Brooks and I generally eat protein and veggies. For a boost of energy, I mix in quinoa or rice sometimes. If Brooks had his way, we’d have steamed chicken and broccoli every day. That’s too boring for me, and when I get bored, I tend to binge eat. Last night we made baked salmon with rosemary and lemon and broccoli, onions, and cherry tomatoes. It took only 20 minutes and was really delicious.”

And although she eats healthy the majority of the time, Hough shared that pizza is her favorite food.

“I eat it a lot! I want everyone to know that I’m not Miss Perfect. You can cheat every once in a while, and that’s OK. You can still have a fit body as long as you work out regularly and eat relatively healthfully throughout your life.”

She says that instead of working against her body, she has embraced her body’s curves.

“I love my shape because I feel strong and fit, and that makes me feel confident. When I look at pictures of myself when I was 19, my body was bangin’, but I was killing myself. I was working out two and a half hours a day and eating the bare minimum to survive. I was so miserable. I wasn’t healthy. To be honest, I looked like a kid. Now I’m embracing the fact that I’m a woman with curves.”

