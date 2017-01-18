TRENDING: Are Naked Photos of Melania Trump a Form of Body Shaming?

On Sunday, the New York Post’s cover donned a 25-year-old Melania Trump with stars over her breasts and her hands covering her lower body. The title? “The Ogle Office: You’ve never seen a potential First Lady like this!” The following day’s cover took it a step further with the headline “Menage Trump” and a photo of Melania nude with another female model.

The photos exposed in the Post were taken in 1995 and published the following year in Max, a French magazine. Some of the other photos were never released until now.

While the photographer Alé de Basse­ville explained the shoot was a celebration of the female body and that “Melania was super-great and a fantastic personality and she was very kind with me,” the Post’s printing of these photos has led many to call out ‘body shaming.’

@nypost Channing Tatum is shown topless on page 6. How is that not “smut?” A woman does it and it’s trashy. Nice double standard. — Mike Williams (@MAMike4) August 2, 2016

No woman should be shamed for having confidence in her body the way the NY Post is shaming Melania Trump. I don’t care who her husband is. — Alison in Wonderland (@mitzy247) July 31, 2016

“I think it is important to show the beauty and the freedom of a woman, and I am very proud of these pictures because they celebrate Melania’s beauty,” de Basseville told the New York Post.

Republican presidential candidate and Melania’s husband Donald Trump told the Post that the photos were taken before he knew Melania, but he defended her by saying, “In Europe, pictures like this are very fashionable and common.”

The Trump campaign’s senior communications advisor has also responded calmly to the photos, saying to CNN, “There’s nothing to be embarrased about. She’s a beautiful woman.”

What do you think? Is the publication of these photos a distraction from real political issues? Melania willingly posed for these photos as a part of her profession, so did the Post have the right to print them?

