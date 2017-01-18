TRENDING: 12 Celeb Moms Who Could Care Less About Post-Baby Bodies. Applause.

The expectation of our bodies “bouncing back” after baby is the farthest thing from reality. And that “bouncing back” phrase is the farthest thing from being an appropriate phrase in our modern motherhood vocabulary. Huffington Post agrees and shares 12 celebrity moms who have a very refreshing and positive stance on their post-baby bodies. Preach, mommas!

If ever there were a phrase that should be banned outright, “bouncing back” might well be it. The notion that women should immediately snap back to a pre-baby version of themselves is ubiquitous, which makes it challenging for even the most body-positive mamas to ignore. And nowhere is that pressure more obvious than in Hollywood, where moms are praised for “bouncing back” weeks after giving birth, and lampooned for anything else.

Thankfully, there are plenty of smart, outspoken celebrity moms who are pushing back against the absurd standards placed on women’s bodies, and who instead embrace themselves just as they are.

To finish reading these #momgoals from Huffington Post, just click here.