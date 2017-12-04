Toys and Clothes for Underprivileged Children Stolen From Salvation Army Warehouse

A Salvation Army warehouse in Baltimore has been burglarized for the third time since Thanksgiving, with the thieves getting away with clothes and toys meant for underprivileged children.

On Nov. 30, thieves struck The Salvation Army warehouse, leaving with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of construction tools, copper wiring, Christmas toy, and clothing, WBAL 11 reports.

“The toys that were stolen were identified for the children of this community,” said Major Gene A. Hogg, Salvation Army officer. “We are disheartened that something that is designed to help children and the community itself has been taken advantage of in such a hostile way.”

The construction tools and copper wiring that the thieves stole were being used for the warehouse’s upcoming 7,000-square-foot nonprofit grocery store, DMG Foods, which would be the first of its kind for The Salvation Army.

“The people that need the help, and you have people that would take these items, that’s worse than the Grinch that stole Christmas,” Hogg said.

The Salvation Army warehouse was first targeted on Nov. 21, and then again on Thanksgiving. The thieves have been using bricks to smash windows, which has led workers to reinforce windows with multiple sheets of plywood. It is believed that the thieves are scoping out the warehouse.

The Salvation Army is currently attempting to replace the gifts and clothing that were stolen. They are heightening security in an attempt to prevent further burglaries.