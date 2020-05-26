Tourists Flock to Beaches Around the U.S. on Memorial Day Despite Pandemic

This Memorial Day weekend had a different feel considering all that is going on with the coronavirus pandemic. While social distance guidelines and face masks have become the norm across most areas in the country, many of the principles put in place, or at the very least recommended in some states, were put on hold as beachgoers took to the sand to regain some sense of normalcy.

From the east coast in places like Ocean City, Maryland out to the California coastal towns, thousands of visitors flooded the shore towns with very little practicing of the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With so many people taking to the beaches, just as many were at home and voicing their frustrations over the scenes that were unfolding across the nation. All of this is one of the reasons Dr. Deborah Birx said in an interview with Fox News Sunday that the second boom of positive cases may be a real possibility due to the loosening of restrictions and the crowds over the weekend. Here is a look at what transpired over the weekend at some of the most popular beaches in the states.