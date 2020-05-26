Tourists Flock to Beaches Around the U.S. on Memorial Day Despite Pandemic
This Memorial Day weekend had a different feel considering all that is going on with the coronavirus pandemic. While social distance guidelines and face masks have become the norm across most areas in the country, many of the principles put in place, or at the very least recommended in some states, were put on hold as beachgoers took to the sand to regain some sense of normalcy.
From the east coast in places like Ocean City, Maryland out to the California coastal towns, thousands of visitors flooded the shore towns with very little practicing of the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With so many people taking to the beaches, just as many were at home and voicing their frustrations over the scenes that were unfolding across the nation. All of this is one of the reasons Dr. Deborah Birx said in an interview with Fox News Sunday that the second boom of positive cases may be a real possibility due to the loosening of restrictions and the crowds over the weekend. Here is a look at what transpired over the weekend at some of the most popular beaches in the states.
Ocean City, Maryland
Social distancing didn't seem to be in effect in the Maryland beach town where face masks also aren't required along the boardwalk. The popular tourist destination was flooded with visitors over the holiday weekend with videos going viral across social media.
This is Ocean City, Maryland today.
Unfortunately Marylanders aren’t surprised.May 23, 2020
Daytona Beach, Florida
Daytona Beach this afternoon. Does this look like #SocialDistancing to you? Yikes! pic.twitter.com/wjYa0WJhYF— Carol Miller 🍄 (@clmclm12321) May 23, 2020
Discovery Park Beach, California
There’s little to no social distancing happening at Discover Park. Sac Co Park Rangers have shut down the park to cars, pedestrians are still allowed at this time. Park Rangers estimate there are at least 1k people here. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/FWxiEfUDxS— Velena Jones (@velenajones) May 26, 2020
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
The view right now from @wmbfnews of Myrtle Beach, SC pic.twitter.com/8HYnUExR3D— Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) May 23, 2020
Indiana Dunes National Park
I think we found ground zero for the COVID-19 resurgence spike - at Indiana Dunes National Park, and the Portage river walk.— Jerry Davich (@jdavich) May 24, 2020
There were so many people that cars were backed up to the expressway, and parked almost to the expressway along the side of Indiana 49. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/IOyMlV5NOK
Gulf Shores, Alabama
Destin today... photo from Jennifer McCaleb pic.twitter.com/9zwPWL69SH— James Spann (@spann) May 25, 2020