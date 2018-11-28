Top Baby Names of 2018

The end of the the year brings with it the holidays, end-of-the-year roundups and the highly anticipated list of most popular baby names of 2018.

BabyCenter announced its official survey of popular names around the world, which saw some of the same popular names form recent years — as well as some surprise celebrity favorites on the rise.

Take a look at the most popular and least popular baby names for 2018, as first reported by USA Today.

For Girls

BabyCenter announced that the winner for girl babies is once again Sophia.

Sophia is a Greek name meaning “wisdom” and was used by European royalty.

Boy Name

For boys, Jackson took home the first prize.

The popular name finds a Hebrew origin that, as can be assumed, means “son of Jack.”

The Trend Continues

Sophia and Jackson have both been at the top of the list for several years now.

For the girl name, this is the ninth consecutive year gaining popularity, while Jackson is now in its sixth year.

Some Names on the Rise

The survey also revealed that some previously unique names are gaining popularity thanks to pop culture ties.

The popularity from the game Fortnite may have led the name Ramirez to jump 57 percent in popularity for boys. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s first child together, Stormi Webster, has inspired the unique name to rise 63 percent for girls.

Other people’s lifestyles and focus on zen have lead to a rise in popularity for Earth0themed names. Peace rose 66 percent for girls and Ocean 31 percent for boys.

Least Popular Winners

Emerson and Weston ended up at the bottom of the least for boys and girls in 2018.

Despite Emerson being listed on the girls’ side, BabyCenter only had a meaning for the name as “Emery’s son.” Weston can be translated to “western town.”

Top 10 Girls Names

1. Sophia

2. Olivia

3. Emma

4. Ava

5. Isabella

6. Aria

7. Riley

8. Amelia

9. Mia

10. Layla

Top 10 Boys Names

1. Jackson

2. Liam

3. Noah

4. Aiden

5. Caden

6. Grayson

7. Lucas

8. Mason

9. Oliver

10. Elijah

Least Popular Boys Names

1. Emerson

2. Quinn

3. Alaina

4. Julia

5. Jocelyn

6. Vivian

7. Delilah

8. Willow

9. Allison

10. London

Least Popular Girls

1. Weston

2. Declan

3. Xander

4. Jason

5. Theodore

6. Micah

7. Jonathan

8. Rowan

9. Austin

10. Evan