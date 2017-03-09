Top 100 Baby Names of the Year

If you’re expecting a special delivery from the stork soon, there’s a good chance you’re worried about picking out the perfect name for your incoming angel. Sifting through thousands of names can be a meticulous, stressful, but subconsciously exciting task. Maybe you spend most of your time thinking about all of the ways that you can combine a first and middle name so that it sounds just right with your last name; or think about all of names that are “nickname-friendly;” and those that have less of a chance to be made fun of throughout childhood… The list goes on.

What you might come to realize is that even after hours of discussing potential choices with your significant other, the perfect name for your new baby will occur most naturally the moment they are born. On the other hand, we know that some of you moms out there are planners by nature and want to have a reliable list to refer to and refine down to your top favorite names.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Social Security Administration, here is the most up-to-date list of popular boy and girl names of 2014.

Surprised to see some of the names listed? Comment below!