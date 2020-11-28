Tony Hsieh, Former Zappos CEO, Dead at 46

✖

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh passed away on Friday, his company told CNN. Hsieh reportedly sustained serious injuries in a house wife while visiting family members in Connecticut, and passed away while surrounded by family members. He was 46 years old.

After serving as the CEO of Zappos, Hsieh went on to work as the visionary for a Las-Vegas-based enterprise called DTP Companies, which reached out to reporters after his passing. Spokesperson Megan Fazio confirmed Hsieh's death, saying: "Tony's kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world. Instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life." Hsieh's family also hopes he will be remembered by his mantra: "delivering happiness."

Hsieh had retired from his work at Zappos just recently, after working for the company for 20 years. His successor, current Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande, issued a statement on Hsieh's passing on Friday as well.

"The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being," Deshpande wrote. "We recognize that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend."

Other business leaders posted public tributes to Hsieh as well, including Gravity Payments' Dan Price, who wrote: "Tony Hsieh was always generous with me. He would talk to me about anything and it was always a good time. RIP Tony." PayPal CTO Max Levchin wrote that Hsieh was "truly original thinker, a brilliant entrepreneur, and a kind-hearted and generous friend to so many." Tech investor Chris Sacca added: "He questioned every assumption and shared everything he learned along the way. The earth has lost a beautifully weird and helpful person."

Hsieh got glowing tributes from community leaders and public officials in his home city of Las Vegas, Nevada as well. City Councilman Cedric crear tweeted: "Such a creative & innovative person who positively helped change the landscape of Downtown Las Vegas. We have been working on some cool projects for Downtown. God speed to his family, coworkers and our community."

Echoing that, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote: "Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas. Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony's family and friends during this difficult time." Hsieh leaves friends, family and colleagues grieving for his loss. So far, there is no word on public memorials or funeral services for him.