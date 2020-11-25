Producer i_o, aka Garrett Lockhart, Dead at 30

✖

Electronic music producer i_o, whose real name was Garrett Lockhart, has died at the age of 30. Dancing Astronaut was the first to report the tragic news, which was initially shared on Lockhart's official Instagram page. At this time, there appears to be no reported cause of death.

"On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o," the statement from Lockhart's representatives read. "This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love. Garrett's truth and soul lives on through the music he shared. Rest in peace, Garrett. We love you."

Following Lockhart's death, many of his peers have taken to social media to mourn the loss and express their sorrow. "Garrett my dude. I had some awesome times with you man, I hope you’re resting well," tweeted FuntCase. "Say hello to cookie for me."

"Crossed paths a few times over the years under different aliases, much love to everyone close to you, rest in peace man," wrote Jake the Human. "I honestly have no words right now. I am beyond destroyed," added P_Z. "Please check on your friends. Call them. Tell them you love them."

It’s with a heavy heart that we acknowledge this tragic news. We had the pleasure of releasing one of i_o's tracks a few years back on our Spinnin' Deep imprint, which we look back on with pride.

We express our sincere condolences to the family, friends, fans and all loved ones. https://t.co/F5LeNxPMV0 — Spinnin' Records (@SpinninRecords) November 25, 2020

"Rest in peace to another great soul, truly breaks my heart," tweeted Dion Timmer. "I never got to directly speak to you but your music has been speaking to many over the years now, and it will continue to do so. Check in to your homies, stay close to your fam and friends PLEASE. 2020 has no mercy."

Finally, Sullivan King shared some photos of the two together and added in the caption, "I can’t even think straight right now. I f—ing love you so much, Garrett. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be where I am in music. Thank you for always lighting up every room you walked into and every stage you stepped on. I’m gonna miss you so much." He then concluded his message by writing, "i_o forever."