Daria Nicolodi, 'Suspiria' Co-Writer and Asia Argento's Mother, Dead at 70

Daria Nicolodi, the Italian actress and screenwriter, died on Thursday in Rome. She was 70. Nicolodi is best known for her work with Giallo filmmaker Dario Argento and co-wrote Argento's iconic horror movie Suspiria. Nicolodi was also the mother of actress Asia Argento.

Asia, 45, confirmed her mother's death in an Instagram post. She did not disclose her mother's cause of death. "Rest in peace beloved mother. Now you can fly free with your great spirit and you won’t have to suffer anymore," Asia wrote in Italian, reports Deadline. "I will try to go on for your beloved grandchildren and especially for you who would never want to see me so grieved. Even if without you I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my only true point of reference. I am close to all those who have known and loved her. I will always be your Aria."

Nicolodi was born in Florence and began working in films in the early 1970s. She appeared in several of Argento's films beginning in 1975, including Deep Red (1975), Inferno (1980), Tenebrae (198), Phenomena (1985), and Opera (1987). In 1977, she was going to appear in Argento's most famous film, Suspiria, but she suffered an injury just before filming began. Nicolodi co-wrote the film, which was remade by Luca Guadagnino in 2018.

Nicolodi made her final appearance in an episode of the 2009 Italian series Il Mostro di Firenze. In 2007, she starred in Argento's The Mother of Tears as Asia's on-screen mother. Nicolodi also starred in the first film Asia directed, Scarlet Diva, in 2000.

Italian film fans flooded Twitter to pay tribute to Nicolodi, including director Edgar Wright. "RIP to the wonderful Daria Nicolodi, co-writer of Suspiria and truly magnetic star of Shock, Tenebrae, Phenomena, Opera and, my very favourite, Deep Red (Profondo Rosso)," Wright wrote. "Rip Daria Nicolodi. Fabulous writer and performer. You gave us so many gifts. This hurts my heart," actress Barbara Crampton wrote.

"Truly saddened to hear about the passing of Daria Nicolodi... writer of Suspiria, star of Deep Red and other Argento films. She was deeply loved," director Scott Derrickson tweeted. "Daria Nicolodi — an incredible writer and performer," writer Matt Serafini tweeted. "A versatile presence, though my favorite role will always be her diligent literary assistant in TENEBRE, which feels like Argento’s acknowledgment of her crucial role in his success. Rest easy, legend."