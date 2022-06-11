Todd Chrisley Spotted Publicly for First Time Since Guilty Verdict While on House Arrest

✖

Todd Chrisley is living in luxury while on house arrest. The Chrisley Knows Best star was spotted for the first time since being found guilty of bank and tax fraud. TMZ snapped photos of the USA reality star doing home confinement in style. Chrisley was hanging out in his large mansion with a sweet delivery. He is currently awaiting sentencing in his bank fraud and tax evasion case.

What got he was out of the main house, he was captured walking down the front steps and onto the driveway to retrieve a bakery delivery from his daughter, Savannah. Per the report, the treats look homemade. It's probably much needed as he faces decades in prison.

He and his wife Julie were found guilty of several charges, most notably bank fraud and tax evasion. They are facing upwards of 30 years in federal prison. Their family lawyer is seeking to appeal the verdict. His lawyer Bruce Morris tells TMZ, "We are disappointed in the verdict. We plan an appeal." Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also found guilty on related charges, including aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns.

All three parties involved were indicted in 2019. Prosecutors claimed they defrauded banks by obtaining millions of dollars in loans. The U.S. Attorney's Office also said the three of them cheated the government by actively evading federal income taxes.

Todd reportedly worked with a partner to make it look like one of his bank accounts had $4 million, when in fact, they didn't even have an account with the bank at the time. The feds allege Todd emailed his partner, "You are a f***ing genious [sic]!!!! Just make it show 4 mil+."

They deny they have done anything wrong. However, they say they were aware the charges were coming and blame a former trusted employee. Season 10 for the show is up in the air.