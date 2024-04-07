Tim Hortons Sets Major US Expansion

The largest fast-food chain in Canada is set to make Middle Tennessee its new home. In the coming months, a local business owner has plans to open two Tim Hortons coffee and bake shops in Mt. Juliet and intends to open more than 40 more locations across Tennessee, reports The Tennessean.

Naren Patel aims to build one Canadian Tim Hortons franchise on Lebanon Road. The planned building will be located next door to a gas and convenience store, which Patel also owns. The store has closed and will be renovated into a new Shell station on Mt. Juliet's north side.

Plans have been submitted to the Mt. Juliet planning department for approval for the Lebanon Road location. According to Patel, there are also plans to construct a new Tim Hortons restaurant on Beckwith Road near the TriStar Mt. Juliet ER medical building on the city's south side, as well as a future BP station.

At both locations in Mount Juliet, there will be drive-thru lanes, Patel said. The Tim Hortons building at the Lebanon Road location is listed as being 1,678 square feet in size, according to the outlet.

Tim Hortons is Canada's biggest quick-service restaurant chain known for its coffee, specialty drinks, and baked goods. Mt. Juliet is expected to be the first city to have a Tim Hortons location, although no locations are currently listed in Tennessee. "It will do well. I travel a lot to Canada and became a fan of it," Patel told The Tennessean. "The goal is to open 45 locations."

This is only the beginning of Tim Hortons' expansion in this region, and they hope to expand across the country soon. Local business owner Naren Patel said he hopes to open approximately 45 locations throughout the state over the next few years, with Nashville, Gallatin, Lebanon, and Spring Hill among the locations he is looking at in the future, reports Nash Today. There was no indication of a timeline for when the facilities would open in the future.

Currently, Patel owns and operates 14 Golden Bear convenience stores throughout Middle Tennessee, including several in Wilson County. The Tim Hortons restaurant chain was founded in 1964, and the company came to the United States in 1986, according to the company's social media page. Former NHL player Tim Horton was one of the company's founders.