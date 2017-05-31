More Details Emerge About Tiger Woods’ Car’s Condition During Arrest

The vehicle that Tiger Woods was driving when he was arrested for driving under the influence had two flat tires and other "fresh damage" when the cops found the pro golfer asleep at the wheel.

Documents released on Tuesday revealed that both tire rims on the driver's side of Woods' $222k Mercedes had small but visible damage.

According to his DUI arrest report, the 41-year-old PGA star had "extremely slow and slurred speech," and did not know where he was when the police awoke him.

Although he tested negative for alcohol, Woods was on four prescription drugs at the time of his arrest. He failed four field sobriety tests, according to the Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by Daily Mail.

When a member of the Jupiter Police Department approached Woods' vehicle, the golfer was found sound asleep at the wheel, the affidavit states. Tiger's car was idling on Military Trail close to his Florida home when he was located. He was alone in the vehicle and said that he had no idea where he was when the police woke him.

"I asked Woods where he was going to which he stated he did not know, he just likes to drive," the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit.

The report states that Woods said, "he was coming from LA California from golfing."

"Woods stated that he did not know where he was. Woods had changed the story of where he was going and where he was coming from," the report states.

Even after the police approached Tiger, he still wasn't able to stay awake.

One of the other policemen on the scene wrote, "The driver fell asleep with his eyes closed and his head up against the headrest."

When Tiger got out of the car, he was "swaying and nearly lost his balance."

The athlete bent over to tie his shoes, and "nearly lost his balance" when putting his foot on the car.

"I asked Woods if he wished to take off his shoes," the officer wrote. "Woods removed his shoes and left them under the front end of my patrol vehicle."

The cops then conducted a sobriety test in which they asked Tiger to recite the alphabet backwards. He instead offered to "recite the entire national anthem backwards."

"When asked if he understood the directions he stated, 'yes, recite the entire national anthem backwards," the report said. "After several times of explaining the instructions he completed the task correctly."

Tiger Woods was later taken into police custody and charged with driving under the influence. If convicted on the charge, he could face up to six months in jail and be ordered to pay a $1,000 fine while doing 50 hours of community service.

[H/T Daily Mail, Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton / Getty]