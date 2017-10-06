New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pay Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

Moving moment of silence before the #NEvsTB game pic.twitter.com/vyBHnOHhTf — Katherine Smith (@katsmithsports) October 6, 2017

On Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Before kick-off of their Thursday Night Football game, the two teams and crowd observed a moment of silence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival took the lives of 58 people and injured hundreds more.

The Las Vegas coroner revealed on Thursday that all 58 deceased victims have been identified and families notified.

On Monday Night Football, ESPN aired the national anthem live on its broadcast following the attack.

The network did not originally plan to air the anthem before the matchup between the Washington Redskins and the Kansas City Chiefs, but changed its course after the shooting.

The network also held a moment of silence before the game.