Threat Referencing El Paso Shooting Prompts Arlington PD to up Security at Stadiums, Attractions This Weekend

Police in Arlington, Texas plan to increase security at stadiums and attractions this weekend after a threat referencing the El Paso shooting circulated on social media. The message was written on the inside of a portable restroom at the Globe Life Field construction site.

“You think what happened in El Paso was bad just wait until what happens here on Saturday!!!” the message read, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Karen Standback told the Star-Telegram the department does not think the threat is credible, but it is being taken seriously.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson also made a statement on the department’s Facebook page Friday afternoon.

“Reference a social media post circulating about Arlington. A handwritten note was located inside a porta potty at a construction site that caused alarm,” the statement reads. “We do not believe this threat is credible and no location was provided. You will see increased police presence this weekend.”

University of Texas at Arlington spokesman Joe Carpenter also told the Star-Telegram campus police are aware of the threat, but did not believe it is credible. They are not making any changes in campus routine Saturday.

On Saturday, July 3, a 21-year-old white man opened fire at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, killing 22 people and injuring 27 others.

The suspect was identified as Patrick Crusius of Allen, a city north of Dallas, a drive of more than 600 miles.

According to the arrest affidavit, Crusius told police “I’m the shooter” when he surrendered, reports CBS News. He later waived his Miranda Rights and spoke with detectives. He said he targeted Mexicans in the shooting.

Weeks before the shooting, Crusius’ mother called police in Allen to express concerns that her son owned an AK-style assault rifle, his family’s attorneys, Chris Ayres and R. Jack Ayres, told CNN Thursday. The Ayers said the call was “informational” and Criusius’ mother did not call because she suspected her son was planning a shooting like Saturday’s.

During the call, Crusius’ mother did not identify herself or her son. She spoke with a public information officer, who told her it was legal for a 21-year-old to own the weapon.

Less than 20 minutes before the shooting, a manifesto attributed to the gunman surfaced on 8chan. The document refers to a “Hispanic invasion of Texas” and voiced support for those who attacked mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in March. Police have not confirmed if the document was written by the suspect yet.

Photo credit: Mario Tama/Getty Image