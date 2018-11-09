Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims Identities Released

The names of the 12 victims of the Thousand Oaks, California mass shooting have been released by authorities. One of the victims is a Ventura County Sheriff’s sergeant being hailed a hero for his actions late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at the Borderline Bar & Grill, where more than 100 people were having a night out, including many college students. The gunman was later identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, who was found dead inside the bar. Authorities do not have a motive yet, reports CBS News.

“There was just young people, like young, 18, 19, 20, just having a great time,” a stepfather who was at the bar with his stepson told CBS News. “And this maniac came in and started shooting at people for no reason at all.”

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said Long used a legally-owned weapon and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“When the officers went in, the suspect was already dead, but it was horrific,” Dean said. “There were 11 victims inside plus the suspect and then, in addition, my sergeant that was killed trying to make entry.”

Scroll on for a look at the lives of the victims from the shooting.

This will continue to be updated as more victims are identified.

Photo credit: Paul Bersebach/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus

Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus was killed after he entered the club to confront the shooter. He was a 29-year veteran and only a year from retirement. On Thursday, he was being remembered as a hero.

“Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff’s sergeant, he was totally committed. He gave his all. And tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went, he went in to save lives, to save other people’s lives,” Sheriff Dean said, reports CBS News.

Today we mourn the loss of Sergeant Ron Helus who gave his life serving the community. Please keep his family and the families of the victims in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EwDsnPRDCs — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) November 8, 2018

A California Highway Patrol officer also arrived on the scene with Helus and secured the perimeter while Helus was inside. The officer later pulled Helus out of the bar and Helus was rushed to a hospital where he died. He is survived by his wife and son.

Alaina Housley

Alaina Housley was the niece of Adam Housley and actress Tamera Mowry-Housley. Mowry-Housley spent Thursday morning tweeting with Housley’s roommate, who had not heard from Housley. Later, Adam Housely and Mowry-Housley sent a statement to ABC News confirming Housley’s death.

“Our hearts are broken,” the couple wrote in a statement to ABC News. “We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Cody Coffman

Cody Coffman’s father, Jason Coffman, said his son, who recently turned 22, was one of the victims.

“I just want to pray for everybody else that is going to be going through the same situation,” Jason Coffman told CBS News. “There’s many more to come, but for me this is a heart that I’ll never get back.”

Justin Meek

Justin Meek, 23, was a graduate of California Lutheran University. He worked as a bouncer at Borderline, a family friend told 10News. He reportedly broke windows to help others escape.

California Lutheran University also released a statement on Meek’s death.

Statement from @CalLutheran. A recent graduate, Justin Meek, 23 is among those killed in the #BorderlineBarShooting pic.twitter.com/BJBL3ikRHH — Alexa D’Angelo (@andangelo15) November 8, 2018

Blake Dingman

Blake Dingman, 21, was among the victims, a friend told ABC7.

“You can’t go anywhere anymore,” his friend Tucker Gibson told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. “I came here from L.A. when I was two because my mom wanted to get away from danger.”

Sean Adler

Sean Adler, 48, was a bouncer at Borderline. He was also a former strength and conditioning coach at the Royal High School wrestling team in Simi Valley.

“Please keep Sean Adler’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Sean was our strength coach a few years back. He was transitioning careers and still made time for our team. He travelled with us through some of the roughest times we had as a program. He was positive, motivational, and truly wanted the best for the people around him,” Royal Wrestling said in a Facebook statement.

Noel Sparks

Noel Sparks’ death was confirmed by the United Methodist Church Westlake Village.

“It is with heavy hearts that we notify you that Noel Sparks was among the victims of last night’s shooting. We grieve with Tony Sparks and Wendy Anderson,” the statement read.

Daniel Manrique

Daniel Manrique, 33, was a Marine Corps veteran. The veterans group Team Red, White and Blue confirmed his death on Twitter. According to ABC News, Manrique served in the Middle East in 2007.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Dan Manrique, Pacific Regional PM and Marine Corps veteran, was one of the victims of the Borderline shooting,” Team RWB said in a statement. “We are aware that other members of our Team RWB family were directly impacted by the events. We will provide updates as we learn more.”

We are heartbroken to confirm that Dan Manrique, Pacific Regional PM and Marine Corps veteran, was one of the victims of the Borderline shooting. We are aware that other members of our Team RWB family were directly impacted by the events. We will provide updates as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/lXVQWVx6NV — Team RWB (@TeamRWB) November 8, 2018

Jake Dunham

According to KTLA, Jake Dunham, 21, was among the victims. His father was trying to reach Dunham all morning until Dunham’s friend told him the last thing he said to Dunham was goodbye before the firing started.

The Thousand Oaks Acorn included Dunham’s name on the list of victims.

Kristina Morisette

The Acorn also listed Kristina Morisette as one of the victims. Not much is known about her yet, but her Facebook page listed her as a resident of Simi Valley.

Kristina Morisette, 20

Kristina worked as a server at Borderline Bar & Grill. “She was always happy and super genuine. She was someone I loved to be around.” said her friend Justin Bouse, who attended high school with Kristina and was at Borderline when the shooting happened. pic.twitter.com/jugAjgqOQC — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 9, 2018

Marky Meza Jr.

Marky Meza Jr. was also a victim from the shooting. The 20-year-old worked as a food runner and busboy. He would have turned 21 on Nov. 19.

Marky Meza Jr, 20

Marky worked at Borderline Bar & Grill as a food runner and busboy. He would have turned 21 on November 19th. “Marky was a loving and wonderful young man who was full of life and ambition.” #ThousandOaks #RememberThem pic.twitter.com/TadegVTO4c — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 9, 2018

Telemachus Orfanos

Telemachus Orfanos, who survived the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, was one of the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting.

“My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home. He didn’t come home last night,” his mother, Susan Schmidt-Orfanos, said in a tearful interview with ABC News. “And I don’t want prayers. I don’t want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody sends me anymore prayers. I want gun control. No more guns!”