This Pediatrician’s Trick to Calming Babies is Amazing

If you’re a parent — heck, if you’ve even ever been around an infant — you have probably wondered how on Earth to calm down your crying baby. Dr. Robert Hamilton from Santa Monica has an amazing trick that he says will calm infants like nothing else. He calls it “The Hold,” and it’s almost like a magic trick. He takes a screaming, crying baby, crosses his arms across his chest, holds his lil’ booty and gently rocks him back and forth.

Dr. Hamilton says this trick will work for the first two or three months, but once your baby gets too heavy, the jig is up, unfortunately. Take a look below at the adorable (and calm!) babies.

