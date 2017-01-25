This Mom Is Such a Badass That She Napped Through Childbirth

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Most moms wish they could have napped through the intense pain of childbirth and awoken to find a newborn in their arms. For one mom, that was basically her reality.

When Alice Payne went to a UK hospital while she was in labor, the hospital’s contraction monitor machine was malfunctioning, so doctors didn’t realize how close she was to giving birth.

In fact, when the doctors gave Payne some meds allowing her to rest before it was time to push, she was already 10 centimeters dilated.

Hospital staff also administered a dose of oxytocin, a hormone that induces labor. When Payne awoke from her medically-induced slumber, her baby boy was almost fully delivered!

Apparently, even though Payne was asleep, her body responded to her husband’s voice telling her to push. Once she woke up, she stayed awake for 10-15 minutes until she delivered her son — and then promptly fell back asleep after he was born.

Payne told Daily Mail that the medical team said it was the “weirdest thing” they’d ever seen.

“Though I’m pleased I missed the pain of labour, I do wish I had been more present for my first baby’s birth,” Payne said.

“Now when he’s older and asks me, I’ll have to tell him I nodded off.”

