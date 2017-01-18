This Is How Ciara Lost 60 Pounds Of Baby Weight In 4 Months

When Ciara had her first child, Future, the then-29-year-old singer gained 60 pounds. Per the doctor’s orders, she wasn’t able to work out immediately following her pregnancy, and the weight kept coming. So how did she end up shedding the extra baby weight? Find out in her interview with Shape below!

(Photo: Photo via Shape)

On losing her baby weight: “When I was pregnant with Future, one thing I learned quickly was, don’t ever let a pregnant lady be hungry, because when I was, I was like the Tasmanian Devil! I indulged in all the good food the world has to offer. After he was born—when I couldn’t exercise yet—I kept eating, and I gained 60 pounds. But as soon as the doctor said I could start training again, I was on the treadmill the very next day. Once I got back into it, I worked out two or three times daily. I would go to Gunnar [Peterson] first for my one-hour training session, then I’d have two more cardio sessions later in the day. That, along with a really clean eating plan, was how I lost 60 pounds in four months. It was a very intense program, and I was extremely focused on it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On her love for boxing: “Gunnar puts me through an hour-long plyometric cardio circuit that always includes boxing elements. What’s amazing is that you’re getting three-in-one training: It’s hitting your muscles; it’s a cardiovascular workout; and it’s a mental exercise. You have to be super focused when you’re boxing. After I’ve done a few rounds, I feel as if I can conquer the world.”

To see Ciara’s dieting tricks and hilarious dieting mantra, click here to see the original interview from Shape.