These Victoria’s Secret Angels Took Their Post-Show Reward Meals Very Seriously

Even Victoria’s Secret models need cheat meals — and Kendall Jenner and pals Bella and Gigi Hadid proved it when they promptly devoured some delicious looking burgers mere hours after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Bella documented the dinner in a series of Snapchat posts, posting a photo in a Parisian restaurant of an empty table filled with burgers and videos of Jenner, 21, chowing down.

“Kenny is the MVP. She set up all of this so we could eat burgers tonight after the show. Come through!” Bella, 20, said as Jenner sported a leopard print coat across the table.

In another clip, while Jenner was chowing down, Bella joked, “Kendall, we’ve here for like three minutes.”

Bella’s older sister, Gigi, 21, sat across the table with a cocktail.

After the burgers came some seriously cheesy mac and cheese.

We can’t blame these girls for unwinding after a big event like the VS Fashion Show. After all, rewarding yourself after reaching a goal is hugely important when it comes to staying motivated.

