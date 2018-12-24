These 8 Restaurants and Fast Food Spots Open on Christmas Eve and Day

The holidays are full of unplanned emergencies, and it’s good to know where you can get something to eat in a pinch. While much of the world slows down or stops, some restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – especially fast food chains. Read on for a list of the ones that will be open in some capacity on these holidays.

As always, it’s a good idea to check your local restaurant specifically before heading out into the cold. These days, you can often find up-to-date schedules on your GPS app, though the restaurant’s website would be a more direct choice. You can call the restaurant on the phone as well, although if things get busy or if they are understaffed, they may not be able to answer. Below, you’ll see the general policy for several big chains who say they’ll be open this Christmas.

McDonald’s

Some McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2023, but not all of them. The company operates franchises, which means it is up to the individual owners to decide whether to open up or not. Check your location specifically if possible.

Starbucks

Starbucks will also be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas, though again some locations may vary. While other restaurants may see reduced business as customers sit down for a big family meal, there is no replacing the daily caffeine fix. You can use the store locator on Starbucks’ website to check the hours of your local cafe.

IHOP

In general, IHOP restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2023, but of course, check your local restaurant with the store locator tool here. It’s worth noting that the company says most 24/7 restaurants will operate on reduced hours for the holiday, so plan accordingly.

Boston Market

Boston Market will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year to continue providing homestyle meals for many customers. The company says that it will operate on an augmented schedule, and most locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Arby’s

Arby’s restaurants will generally be open this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a few exceptions.

Denny’s

Denny’s is sticking to it’s slogan of “America’s Diner, Always Open,” so it will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2023. This sounds straightforward and reliable, although you may still want to check your specific location on the company website before making a long drive.

Waffle House

Waffle House restaurants will be open this Christmas as the chain continues its commitment to staying open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The website should be up to date if there is an exception at a specific location.

Buffalo Wild Wings

In general, Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day. You can check your specific location on the company website to be certain.