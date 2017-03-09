These Big-Name Companies Offer The Best Maternity Leave Policies

How much time away from work did you get for your pregnancy? If it was anywhere near these top five best companies for maternity leave, we’re insanely jealous. Statistically, the United States has a not-so-great rep when it comes to handing out parental leave. In fact, Forbes Magazine reported in April that the U.S. ranks dead last in developed countries.

Maybe these big-name companies will set a precedent for other American companies, especially seeing as nearly 70 percent of American mothers were working in 2015.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the video below to see the companies with the most generous maternity leave policies. One of them offers up to a year!

