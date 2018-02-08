The Workout That Chrissy Teigen and VS Angels Are Obsessed With

Want to get Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show-fit like Angel Karlie Kloss? If you’re up to challenge, it’s time to check out modelFIT. It’s the go-to fitness lifestyle for many of the VS Angels — and even for A-list celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Taylor Swift.

Vanessa Packer, the founder of modelFIT, says modelFIT is one part mindset, one part fitness. Both the NYC and L.A. studios offer personalized nutrition coaching in addition to the daily workouts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out some modelFIT exercises:

1. Angel Legs (aka Inner Thigh Sculpt)

(Photo: Image via E! News)

2. Oh, Hey! (aka Booty Sculpt and Ab Crunch)

(Photo: Image via E! News)

3. Runway Abs (aka Elongated Ab Sculpt)

(Photo: Image via E! News)

As for the classes, there are three: Cardio Sculpt, Dance Cardio and Sculpt. Fitness gear like ankle weights, Pilates rings, resistance bands, Bosu balls and free weights are used frequently, ensuring you’ll work as many muscles as possible. If you live around either of the studios, they’ll set you back a pretty penny: $425 a month or $32 a class.

>> Don’t have big bucks to spend on fitness classes? Try this Inner Thigh Thinning Workout Video below:

Featured image credit: Billboard.com / Miller Mobley