Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘San Andreas’ Role Helped Save a Child’s Life

In a surprising turn of events, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently revealed that his movie San Andreas helped a young boy save his little brother’s life.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Johnson told the story of 10-year-old Jacob O’Connor and his incredible heroism.

Johnson starts the story by saying, “You know there’s a little 10-year-old boy out there and his name is Jacob O’Connor. He’s a real-life hero.”

He continued to explain, “He couldn’t find his little two-year-old brother Dylan so he went out back and found little Dylan lying face down in their pool. Jacob pulled him out, remained calm and started administering CPR and chest compressions and saved his little brother’s life.”

Johnson then added, “He learned how to do this by watching this big, brown tattooed guy in his favorite movie San Andreas. Jacob, I’m so proud of you so much so that I’ve got to meet you. I’ve got to shake the hands of a real-life hero.”

In a caption on the video, Johnson wrote, “Jacob, I’m gonna fly you and your family out to Vancouver so I can meet you. Hopefully, your little 2yr old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too. I’ll have some very nice people contact your family in the upcoming days to make the arrangements. Can’t wait to meet you big man. And make sure you bring your sweet tooth!”