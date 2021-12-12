The Most Insane Burger King Collection We’ve Ever Seen

Fans of video games, pro-wrestling and fast-food came together this month to admire one man’s true dedication and obsession. Reddit user u/nomercyvideo posted photos last week showing his collection of over 2,700 copies of Sneak King, a 2006 video game by Burger King released on the Xbox 360. It then turned out that u/nomercyvideo is none other than professional wrestler and stuntman Leroy Patterson.

Patterson’s photo showed copies of Sneak King stacked as high as his dresser, and at least twice as deep. Each copy was in the signature green case for the Xbox 360, except for a small handful that were in the paper disc envelopes used by secondhand video game stores when the original case is missing. In the second picture, Patterson rearranged the cases so that he could crouch down and pose amongst them. He got over 130,000 upvotes on his post, nearly 7,900 comments, and a handful of trophies awarded by other members of the r/gaming subreddit.

Sneak King was created as a promotion for Burger King. It could be purchased for $3.99 at the restaurant itself – provided you also bought a value meal while you were at it. It starred the restaurant’s mascot, the Burger King himself, on a series of stealth-based missions to deliver meals to hungry customers without being spotted.

Sneak King could actually run on the original Xbox console as well to maximize the audience it would reach. It featured four levels with 20 challenges each, and a few other features so that players could get a surprising amount of time out of this cheap little disc. In fact, the game is considered a bigger commercial success than developers had hoped for, with an estimated 2.7 million copies in circulation.

That means that Patterson’s collection, although prodigious, represents about 0.1 percent of the copies out there, so he has a long way to go if he’s a true completionist. However, in fairness, Patterson is likely not facing that much competition for the game these days. Sneak King got generally poor reviews, with a 5.8 out of 10 score on GameSpot, a 6.7 out of 10 on IGN and a 5 out of 10 on GameZone.

For Patterson, that hardly matters. In response to questions left in the comments on Reddit, he wrote: “If they are worth something someday, we are rich! If they are worth nothing, it’s a funny story and journey! It had an unusual release through a fast-food chain, it’s a funny game, and it makes me laugh!”