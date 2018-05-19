The Meaning Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Car License Plate

Following the Royal Wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted leaving the castle for the evening reception.

With Markle wearing her second dress of the day and Harry sporting a solid tuxedo, the two hopped into a blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero convertible and headed off. The car was originally manufactured in 1968, but was converted to run on electric power, according to Kensington Palace officials.

British tabloid The Daily Mirror noticed the car actually held a secret meaning in its license plate, E190518 with the numbers representingSaturday’s date, May 19, 2018, which will now be the anniversary for the happy couple.

While the palace did not confirm it, they did give some insight into Markle’s evening dress.

“The Bride’s evening dress is designed by Stella McCartney and is a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe. The Bride is wearing shoes from Aquazurra made in sikly satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue. Ms. Markle’s hair has been styled for the Evening Reception by George Northwood.”

Guests first arrived for Saturday’s event at 9:30 a.m. local time, with the Royal Family arriving roughly two hours later. The guest list for the wedding itself included the famous family, a laundry list of famous actors, actresses, singers and athletes and 1,200 members of the public from across the United Kingdom.

Following the hour-long ceremony a lunch reception was held at Windsor Castle, hosted by Queen Elizabeth herself.

Prince Charles, Harry’s father, reportedly gave an emotional speech during the reception.

“Charles gave a brilliant speech,” a guest at the reception told PEOPLE. “Harry was very emotional.”

The guest went on to say Charles’ speech was “very sweet” and “very heartfelt,” saying he is “proud” of the man his son had “grown into.”

“He ended it calling him, ‘My darling old Harry, I’m so happy for you,’ which was very sweet,” the guest said. Charles also said he is “really happy for them both.”

“It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” the guest continued. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun. It was more than you would ever imagine it to be.It did feel like we were really part of their very special occasion. It just felt about the two of them, which was great.”