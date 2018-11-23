How Much Money Shoppers Spent on Thanksgiving Before Black Friday Even Started

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, but before it even started, shoppers spent a shocking amount of money on Thanksgiving Day.

According to WTVR, shoppers dropped an estimated $4.15 billion between Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Thanksgiving Day. It is possible that financial experts will report those numbers growing once the final tally comes in.

The outlet also reports that the sales numbers on both Wednesday and Thursday were significantly increased this year, with the day before Thanksgiving seeing an increase of 32 percent over last year.

Additionally, Thanksgiving Day 2018 was the first time in the history of online shopping that “half of visits to retailer websites come from mobile.”

“Mobile stole the show Thanksgiving Day with smartphones representing more than 50 percent of traffic to retail sites, as well as record amount of revenue,” Adobe Digital Insights director Taylor Schreiner said in a statement.

“As consumers turn their focus to Black Friday, we expect them to take full advantage of the many discounts available, driving new records for online sales,” he continued

“We are on track for another blockbuster season for e-commerce,” Schreiner later added.

Many Black Friday shoppers have taken to social media to share their experiences and merchandise hauls.

There are two types of people: those who go shopping on Black Friday and the rest who witnessed unspeakable carnage during the Cabbage Patch doll riots in 1983 — Banana Graveyard 🌈 (@bananagrvyrd) November 23, 2018

Sorry I couldn’t attend your party, I was busy deleting over 250,000 Black Friday emails from companies I haven’t purchased anything from in 15 years — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) November 23, 2018

“Black Friday shopping ended in me only getting one jacket..for myself [laughing my a— off]. I honestly don’t know how people are able to shop for others,” one Twitter user joked. “I’m so bad at it.”

Black Friday deal- you can now watch my new comedy special Son Of Patrica for free with any Netflix subscription! Act now because the special is not going anywhere. #SonOfPatricia pic.twitter.com/KKk0OUltxJ — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 23, 2018

While Black Friday is nearly half over in some parts of the country, there are still a number of deals available to shoppers for the next several hours.

Check you local store ads for door busters that may be occurring until the close of business.