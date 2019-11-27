Thanksgiving 2019: All the Chain Restaurants Open

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and for those feeling the pressure of putting together a massive holiday meal for friends and family, or those lacking skills in the kitchen altogether, a number of restaurant chains will remain open on Thanksgiving Day 2019.

Although many major, chains will be closed, including Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A, plenty more will keep their doors open for guests, meaning that you can swap out the turkey for a little Mexican or Italian or enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving feast perfectly cooked by a professional chef.

Keep scrolling to see which popular chain restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving 2019. (With the following restaurants, it is recommended you call your local location to confirm, as hours can vary).

Applebee’s: Although open on Thanksgiving Day, not all locations will be open as the decision is made by franchisees. Those able to score dinner at their local restaurant will be able to enjoy a $1 Vodka Cranberry Lemonade.

Bahama Breeze: Select locations will be open on Thursday and serving a Thanksgiving meal with an island twist.

Baker’s Square: Open 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Open with a special menu. Reservations are recommended.

Bob Evans: Bob Evans will be open until 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and serving g a special holiday dinner meal that includes endless bread and a slice of pie. Breakfast will also be served all day.

Boston Market: Some locations are open Thursday only for catering orders.

Buca di Beppo: Not a fan of the traditional Thanksgiving dinner that includes a large turkey and plenty of side dishes? Buca di Beppo has you covered. With most locations open for regular hours, customers can enjoy an Italian feast. Reservations are recommended.

Burger King: Some locations will be open.

The Capital Grille: A special menu will be served on Thursday.

Carrabba’s Italian Grille: Open 9 a.m. until noon for Take & Bake pick-ups only. There will be no in-restaurant dining service.

Cooper’s Hawke Winery & Restaurant: A special menu will be served.

Del Taco: Looking to add a little flair from south of the border to your Thanksgiving feast? Look no further than Del Taco, which will have hundreds of locations opened nationwide on Thursday.

Denny’s: Never straying from tradition, Denny’s will remain open 24 hours.

Dunkin’: Making sure that customers can fuel their day with a cup of joe, Dunkin’ will still be open on Thanksgiving. Hours vary and it is recommended that you check with your closest location.

El Pollo Loco: Select locations will be open. A full list can be found at the following link, https://www.elpolloloco.com/open.

Famous Dave’s: Some locations will be open.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course menu, priced at $52 per person.

Fogo de Chão: The Brazilian steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Golden Corral: Some locations will be open Thursday, with a holiday feast starting at 4 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe: Keeping its doors open on Thanksgiving Day, Hard Rock Cafe will be serving up a special menu that includes slow-roasted turkey breast, roasted fresh vegetables, home-style classic stuffing, creamy sweet potato mash, cranberry sauce and a traditional turkey gravy. Guests will also be able to enjoy a slice of Hard Rock’s Pumpkin Pie, served with caramel sauce, toasted walnuts and house-made whipped cream.

Hooters: Some locations will be open.

IHOP: Select locations will be open.

Krispy Kreme: Hours vary by location and it is suggested that customers check with their closest location.

Legal Sea Foods: A list of open restaurants and hours is listed at www.legalseafoods.com.

Little Caesers: Pizza is never a bad idea, and Little Caesers has customers covered on Thanksgiving!

Luby’s: Open and serving a special menu

Maggiano’s Little Italy: Open until 7 p.m. and serving a special three-course menu that includes salad, pasta, traditional dishes like turkey and mashed potatoes, and desert. Reservations are recommended.

McDonald’s: Although all locations will be open, it is recommended that customers check with their closest locations for hours.

Metro Diner: Open for holiday dinner pick-ups and table service until 2:30 p.m., this diner chain will be serving the ultimate Thanksgiving feast on Thursday.

Peet’s Coffee: Select locations will be open

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: Hours vary.

Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses: Open, but hours vary.

Popeyes: Hoping to get your hands on that famed chicken sandwich? As people gather at home to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, head out to Popeyes, where lines will likely be shorter than on an average day. It is recommended that customers check with their closest location for hours.

Qdoba: Another chain giving another Mexican flair to the Thanksgiving feast, Qdoba will be open on Thursday.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Open with special hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ruby Tuesday’s: Select locations are open with special hours.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Open with a special menu. Reservations are currently being accepted.

Season 52: Open with a special menu. Reservations are recommended.

Shoney’s: Open and serving a special “Thanksgiving Day Feast.”

Smokey Bones: Open from 4 to 9 p.m.

Starbucks: Another beloved chain open to get your day started out right, Starbucks will be open on Thanksgiving day. Hours vary by location, meaning that before you go and get your annual holiday drink, you should check with your closest location.

Sonic: Customer can drive to the chain to get milkshakes an burgers on Thursday.

Subway: Looking for a little bit lighter fare for Thanksgiving dinner? Select Subway locations will be pen.

Ted’s Montana Grill: Find a list of open locations at www.tedsmontanagrill.com.

Tony Roma’s: Open with a special menu.

Village Inn: Hours vary by location. Check your closest location.

Waffle House: Not even a national holiday can cause Waffle House to close their door. The beloved breakfast chain will remain open 24 hours.

Wendy’s: The hamburger chain will remain open on Thursday, though customers should check with their closest location for hours.

Whataburger: Select locations will be open.

White Castle: Open.