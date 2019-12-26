Texas Mom Heidi Broussard Murder: New Details Revealed

New details have emerged from the murder of Texas mom Heidi Broussard. The TODAY show revealed that Magen Humphrey has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and tampering with a human corpse. Police found Broussard’s body in the trunk of the car near a home in Houston, Texas this past weekend and her newborn baby was inside.

Humphrey, who also goes by Magen Rose Fieramusca, is being held on $600,000 bond. Investigators have determined that Humphrey have been plotting to take her baby as she pretended to be pregnant at the same time as the victim.

“This is something prosecutors are going to take into consideration,” criminal defense attorney Bianchi said via Fox News. “… When you’re looking at a decision as to whether to make this a death penalty case, ‘Should she be charged with murder because she [Broussard] was vulnerable?’ … because there was a friendship that was there,” Bianchi said.

“She [Fieramusca] took advantage of her … she plotted this for a significant period of time. These are all aggravating factors that would lead towards higher charges and higher sentencing,” Bianchi added.

Broussard, who is from Austin, and her infant daughter, Margot Carey, were last seen on Dec. 12 after she dropped her son off at school. When the baby was found, she was reunited with her father on Friday night. Broussard’s mother released a statement when she learned the news about her daughter.

“The family is overwhelmed with grief. We’re getting through as a family,” Tammy Broussard said via ABC 13. “We’re blessed with having many of Heidi’s friends to help and Austin and Lake Charles community have been wonderful with their support and kindness and we’re very grateful to them.”

Tammy Broussard said that with Christmas coming up, their focus is on spending time with Heidi Broussard’s 6-year-old son, who has now lost his mother. “She was very loved and we want to do this as a family with his father, Shane, and Grandfather, Ty, and all the others who loved Heidi.”

Tammy continued by saying she had a bad feeling about Humphrey saying: “But the thing is, I was uneasy with her, and I had (been) from the beginning of her friendship with Heidi.

“She was supposedly Heidi’s friend for a long time. Heidi had so many friends. Everybody loved her. We thought Magen loved her too. But evidently that wasn’t the case. She wanted Margot, is what she wanted.”