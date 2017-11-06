Video Shows Texas Church in Worship Just One Week Before the Attack

Details are still unclear surrounding the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, afternoon. However, we do have an idea about the layout of the small church thanks to numerous YouTube video uploaded by church officials.

The First Baptist Church recorded each week’s service and uploaded them to YouTube. Their latest upload is dated Oct. 29, just one week before Sunday’s shooting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The congregation is shown participating in a hour-long service led by Pastor Frank Pomeroy, who was out of town during this week’s service.

They sing worship songs and listening to a sermon entitled “You Don’t Need Training Wheels, You Need Christ!” based on a Proverbs 3. Pomeroy had brought his motorcycle into the sanctuary for the service and allowed the church’s children to pose with it for pictures.

Up Next: President Donald Trump Reacts to the Texas Church Shooting

If the church regularly recorded their service, this could possibly mean the attack was captured on video. Authorities have not spoken to that fact yet.

At least 24 people were killed and in the shooting, according to Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett. At least 10 others have been injured.

Witnesses told San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT that a unidentified man walked into the church in and began shooting around 11:30 a.m.

There were reportedly around 50 people who were attending the church.

After the attack the killer fled the scene and crossed the into a neighboring county before dying. It’s unclear whether the shooter was killed by police or died by suicide.