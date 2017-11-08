Everything We Know About the Texas Shooting

Twenty-six people were killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday after a gunman opened fire.

The shooter, who was identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, was also killed.

One eyewitness who works at a gas station across the street from the church told ABC News she began hearing gunfire at around 11:15 a.m.

“We heard several shots and we all started running inside the store,” the woman said. “It lasted about 15 seconds. I yelled, ‘Get down! Get inside!’ and we all went into hiding.”

Minutes after the shooting, emergency personnel arrived at the scene. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms also arrived at the church to investigate.

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.

Abbott is also on his way to Sutherland Springs, which is about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Here is what you need to know about the shooting so far.

Devin Patrick Kelley Was Dishonorably Discharged From the Air Force

Kelley was a member of the U.S. Air Force, according to CBS News‘ David Begnaud. CBS News reports that he was dishonorably discharged in 2014, after he was court martialed in May 2014.

ABC News‘ Mike Levine reported that Kelley’s now-deleted Facebook page included a photo of an AR-15 style-looking gun.

Officials said during a press conference that they do not have a motive as the investigation continues.

The shooting began shortly after 11 a.m., when the suspect was seen crossing the street, wearing tactical gear and all black, according to officials. He fired at the church from his car before getting out of the vehicle and walking into the church, where he fired again.

As he tried to leave the church, a member of the congregation grabbed the rifle, but the suspect was able to leave. The citizen followed the suspect, as law enforcement began responding to the scene. After crossing over the Wilson County line into Guadalupe County, he drove off the side of the road. Police found him deceased in the car. They are still not sure if the suspect took his own life or if he was killed by a citizen.

Although the media reported the name of the suspect as Devin Patrick Kelley, authorities said they have not identified the suspect yet, as there were many weapons in the vehicle. They confirmed he is in his early 20s and wore all black.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy’s Daughter Is Among the Victims

Annbelle Renee Pomeroy, the 14-year-old daughter of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, was among the victims of the shooting. In an interview with ABC News, Pomeroy said his daughter was “one very beautiful, special child.”

Pomeroy also said the other victims were all friends of his. He said he is on his way back to his community.

TX Church Shooting:

The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs has its own YouTube page, where they posted videos of their Sunday services. The most recent video was posted on Oct. 29, a week before the shooting. Pomeroy’s sermon is called “You Don’t Need Training Wheels, You Need Christ,” which is based on Proverbs 3. The video shows about 20 to 30 parishioners.

There were reportedly about 50 people in the church at the time of the shooting Sunday.

The Church has been posting sermons on YouTube since 2014.

The Shooter Was Killed After a Brief Chase Into Another County

Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Robert Murphy told The Associated Press that the shooter was killed after a brief chase into another county. However, Murphy could not say if the suspect, Kelley, took his own life or was killed by police.

“He went there, he walked in, started shooting people and then took off” to Guadeloupe County, Rep.Henry Cuellar of Texas told The New York Times. He said law enforcement authorities told him the gunman came from Comal County, northeast of San Antonio.

Two law enforcement sources told the Times the gunman was identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley. CBS News also reported that Kelley is the suspect.

“My dad saw the gunman run into the church building and then he heard shots and saw people running,” David Flores told CNN. “People covered in blood and screaming. It was pandemonium everywhere.”

Flores said there were “several children injured.” Those injured were taken to Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville and University Hospital in San Antonio.

Less Than 400 People Live in Sutherland Springs

Sutherland Springs is a small community. “There’s two gas stations, the church, a community center, post office, a Dollar General, a tire shop,” Dana Fletcher, who owns a business near the church, told CNN. “That’s about it.”

According to the Texas State Historical Association, the 2000 Census reported a population of 362.

“It’s a rural community and a conservative, mostly farmers and ranchers and people who work out in the oil and gas patches,” Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez told NBC News. He said the community was “very tranquil and very safe.”

“I never thought it would happen here,” Carrie Matula, who works at one of the local gas stations, told NBC News. “This is something that happens in a big city. I would never have thought this would have taken place here. It’s just too tight a community. It doesn’t make sense.”

President Trump Is Being Updated in Japan

President Donald Trump is in Japan today, but has tweeted about the shooting. “May God be [with] the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI [and] law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan,” he wrote.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump has been briefed several times about the shooting and has already spoken with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the friends and families affected. May God comfort them all in this time of tragedy,” Sanders said in a statement.

Other politicians were quick to respond to the shooting, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. “Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene,” the Senator tweeted.

