Texas Church Shooter Allegedly Stalked His Exes, Dated an Underage Girl

On Sunday, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and unleashed an arsenal of bullets, killing 26 people, at least a dozen of whom were children.

Katy Landry, a former girlfriend of Kelley’s, told NBC News that the gunman “was very sick in the head.”

Landry met Kelley in church as a teenager and said that after the pair broke up, Kelley began stalking her.

“Years after dating me he would try to bribe me to hang out with him,” she said. “He ended up assaulting me. He would stalk me by repeatedly calling me — even prank calling me, saying really weird stuff.

“That was another thing about him — he was very sick in the head,” Landry added. “He would tell me very sick strange things.”

Brittany Adcock, 22, said that she dated Kelley when he was 18 and she was 13.

“At the time I didn’t think much into it being so young but now I realize that there’s something off about someone who is 18 with someone who is 13,” she said, adding that Kelley continued contacting her after she ended things.

“He would offer me money to hang out with him quite a bit. There has been one point that I called the police because he was just calling me so much I wanted to report harassment,” Adcock said.

“One time he told me I should move in with him and his wife and that he would take care of me as long as I walked around topless. Not long after, his wife messaged me and asked why I’m talking to her husband and I told her what he was saying and sent her screenshots and she then apologized and then I was blocked from speaking to her.”

Kelley’s first wife divorced him in 2012 in New Mexico and he remarried in Texas in 2014, although the status of that marriage is currently unclear. Authorities indicated that there was a “domestic situation” with Kelley’s in-laws.

