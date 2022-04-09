General Motors Recalls 680,000 Defective Vehicles: See If You’re Affected

General Motors is recalling over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect, a windshield wiper problem that has been a thorn in the company’s side for years. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.

According to CNN, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that 681,509 units are covered by the recall, estimating that around 1 percent of the vehicles will have the defect.

“General Motors is voluntarily recalling certain 2014-2015 model year Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles to replace the front windshield wiper-modules in these vehicles,” GM’s comms manager Daniel Flores said. Notification letters for the recall should arrive to owners by May 2. The repair will be made at no cost to consumers.

This is a troublesome recall, however. Not due to the risk involved, but more due to it being the second time the company has recalled vehicles for the same reason. In 2017, GMC recalled its 2013 Equinox and GMC Terrain offerings. The reasoning at the time was that the wipers “may experience high corrosion.”

If you find you have one of the vehicles in question, calling Chevrolet customer service is your best bet. Reach that side at 1-800-222-1020, or call 1-800-462-8782 to report your GM vehicle.

Vehicle recalls are pretty common, even if it seems like a harrowing ordeal. You’ve likely experienced several recalls for your everyday vehicle. And it can affect almost all companies at one point or another. Tesla experienced a recall in Dec. 2021, issuing the order on over 475,000 US cars. Kia also issued a scary recall concerning nearly 380,000 cars due to the engine potentially catching on fire.

Still, one of the largest in recent years belongs to Ford. They actually experienced two large recalls back to back, with 1.46 million Ford Focus vehicles recalled due to a fuel tank issue and 2 million F-150 pickups due to a seatbelt issue where they could cause smoke to fill of the vehicle cabin.

Consumers should take recalls seriously and act if they are affected. If your GMC or Chevy is recalled, do yourself the favor. It is especially important while it is free.