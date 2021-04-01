Teletubbies Reveal New Cryptocurrency, TubbyCoin BigHugs, in Move that Bewilders Social Media

The Teletubbies have a major financial announcement just in time for April Fools' Day. The Twitter account for the British children's TV show, which follows the adventures of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, announced on April 1 that it had launched "an official Teletubbies cryptocurrency" called TubbyCoin "BigHugs!" Tokens made with special HugTech from WildBrain Labs. Due to the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency worldwide, the Teletubbies claimed to have launched the "innovative" new exchangeable tokens in a system "that employs cutting-edge cryptographology to convey the inherent value of Big Hugs! in the form of exchangeable TubbyCoin 'BigHugs!' Tokens, featuring Tinky Winky, Laa-Laa, Dipsy and Po." It might seem like a classic April Fools prank, but keep scrolling to see the real value behind TubbyCoin.

HugTech The TubbyCoin BigHugs! Token, an official Teletubbies cryptocurrency made with special HugTech from WildBrain Labs is here. For every like, share, comment of #TubbyCoin, the TubbyCoin becomes more valuable! Let's take it to the moon. 🚀: https://t.co/CZJn5R7NI9 pic.twitter.com/B1Nt8OjFXe — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) April 1, 2021 In a press release from WildBrain Labs, the HugTech technology behind BigHugs! is described as "harnessing the power of Teletubby antennae" through "nascent technology that marries the secret power" of the Teletubbies' signature head appendage with "cutting-edge cryptographology."

Spokestubby Tinky Winky Speaks The press release also included a statement from Dr. Rolf P. Solia, Principal Scientist and Head of Cleverness & Fabrication at WildBrain Labs: "We have finally arrived at the unachievable! Everyone knows the Teletubbies spread joy and delight across the world. But until now, few outside WildBrain Labs knew those special powers emanated from their antennae," his statement reads. "Now, through the magic of cryptographology WildBrain Labs has harnessed that power to offer people around the world the opportunity to share the ebullience of the Teletubbies through TubbyCoin." Also making a statement about the launch was "spokestubby" Tinky Winky, who added, "Eh-oh! Big hugs!"

For a Good Cause (Photo: WildBrain) There is a charitable side to BigHugs! for those who share the tokens on social media with someone who might need a hug today using the hashtag #TubbyCoin. WildBrain has donated $5,000 CAD to Kids Help Phone, which gives young people in Canada a "safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed support in any moment of crisis or need," and for every TubbyCoin shared with the hashtag, the company will add an additional dollar to the donation, up to a total of $10,000 CAD. "Then, sit back and let HugTech do the rest, as your TubbyCoin grows in value by collecting good vibes from being so nice," the press release explains of the ease of making a difference in the lives of young people.

April Fools! In the end, WildBrain came clean with its charitable April Fools joke but stressed that the donations are no prank. "I'd like to wish everyone a Happy April Fools' Day! Although TubbyCoin is not really a cryptocurrency, our hope is that you'll still enjoy sharing TubbyCoins with friends, family and anyone who needs a hug – all to bring some very real smiles to faces," Michael Riley, Chief Brands Officer of Teletubbies owner WildBrain said in a statement. "And the part about WildBrain's donation to charity is no joke," he continued. "To help ensure kids have the assistance they need in these difficult times, we'll be making a $5,000 donation to Kids Help Phone and adding one dollar to our donation for every TubbyCoin shared on social media up to a total of $10,000. So, share those virtual BigHugs!"

Kids Help Phone (Photo: WildBrain) There's been a high demand for the support of Kids Help Phone in the difficult last year. The 24/7 e-mental health service offers free, confidential support in English and French to young people in Canada, and made 4.5 million connections with young people last year, reflecting a 137% increase over 2019. "Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to get the support they need, when they need it most, however they need it," the organization said in a statement. "Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs."

