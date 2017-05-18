Teen On Bicycle Gets Wrecked After SUV Driver Slams Into Him

A Florida teen is lucky to be alive today after he was hit by a speeding SUV that came barrelling down his busy neighborhood street.

The whole incident was amazingly caught on tape by a home security camera, as well.

14-year-old Johnny Walsh was casually riding his bike down the sidewalk when a gold Ford Expedition appears.

The driver is clearly not in control of the vehicle, for some reason, and jumps a curb before smashing into a pickup truck.

At this point, Walsh has realized that something is wrong and he’s surveying the situation to see what’s going to happen next, and what does happen next is pretty intense.

The SUV heads toward Walsh, who realizes its time to get out of the way, but he doesn’t move fast enough and it slams into him, knocking him back several feet and out of view from the camera.

For a moment, it looks like maybe the vehicle ran over the teen as it sped off, but then he comes walking back into the frame, clearly shocked, and is eventually swarmed by onlookers who make sure he’s OK.

Walsh described the incident to reporters, saying, “It hit the bike, and then I pushed off. Then I hit the floor and I rolled. And then the tire was right in front of me. So I had to hurry up and get out of the way.”

He did suffer a few minor injuries, but luckily wasn’t seriously hurt. He spoke about his injuries, telling a news station as he held up his arm, “I got a bruise right here. I got this scratch. I got knots on my hand and this [left] elbow. And then my hip, I got a big knot on it.”

A person who witnessed the incident followed the SUV and reported the license plate number to the police.

The owner of the SUV has been identified, but the driver has not.

Walsh may have ended up in a scary situation, but his quick thinking saved his life.

