Teen Caught on Camera Pulling Over Driver While Pretending to Be Sheriff

A 14-year-old Victorville, California boy took a game of pretend to a new level when he used a Ford Explorer outfitted with red and blue flashing lights to pull people over in his neighborhood. The boy was caught on tape and arrested Tuesday.

On Monday, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the suspect drove to a home in the vehicle, which had no law enforcement insignia or license plates. The suspect, only identified as Hispanic, was wearing a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department uniform, complete with a firearm on his belt. Police said he walked up to the front door and told the homeowner that there was a report of a domestic disturbance.

However, the homeowner told the suspect he did not call police. The suspect tried to open the door, but it was locked. The two had a brief conversation before the suspect agreed to leave. The homeowner later called the department.

On the following day, Sgt. Jeff Monroe spotted the Ford Explorer and stopped the driver. He learned that the suspect was the great-grandson of the registered owner and he was later detained.

Police learned that the juvenile also posed as a law enforcement officer earlier that day. He stopped a red vehicle, driven by a black female adult, and gave the driver a warning. In a second incident, the suspect parked outside a home and turned on the red and blue lights. That caused a teenager to rush out and tell the suspect there was no disturbance. The suspect left the scene.

During the investigation, police searched the 14-year-old’s home. They found the uniform worn during the Monday incident, counterfeit money, simulation firearms, ballistic vests and “other law enforcement related items.”

The suspect is now on probation. He was booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.

Police also released video of the suspect’s attempted traffic stop of the red vehicle. “He is wearing what appears to be one of the types of uniforms our deputies wear,” Victorville sheriff’s station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the San Bernardino Sun.

The detectives on the case are searching for other victims. If you have information, you can call the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Photo credit: Twitter/ San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department