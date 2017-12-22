Teen Allegedly Murdered Stepdad Then Posted Video on Snapchat

A Denver teenager has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his stepfather to death and then posted a video of the aftermath to Snapchat.

Nickolas Khalil Vinson, 19, was arrested on Dec. 14 after police responded to a report of a stabbing, The Denver Post reported.

It is alleged that Vinson stabbed 50-year-old Oscar Lemar Owensby with a 7-inch blade between seven to nine times in the neck, back, side and left shoulder after an argument he had with his stepfather, who wanted him to help around the house.

Following the stabbing, the 19-year-old allegedly recorded a video of Owensby lying on the ground as he bled out.

“Hey guys I just killed him. I just killed him. I just killed him,” Vinson can be heard saying the video, which shows his mother crouched beside the man screaming, “Lemar, can you hear me? Can you hear me? No!”

Vinson fled the scene shortly after, but returned when policed called him.

According to an arrest affidavit, he admitted to police that he had stabbed his stepfather with a knife. He told authorities that he stabbed Owensby more than once “to end it” because he didn’t want him to suffer.

Visnon is being held without bond at the Araphole County Jail.