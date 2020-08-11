Ted Cruz Sarcatically Says 'Give Everyone $1 Million a Day, Every Day, Forever' on Twitter, Catches Heat

Sen. Ted Cruz is facing backlash after he mocked Sen, Ed Markey’s proposal to give every American $2,000 per month amid the coronavirus pandemic after negotiations regarding another stimulus relief package collapsed. Responding to the proposal, Cruz raised plenty of eyebrows and drew a swarm of criticism after he hit back by suggesting that the government "give everyone $1 million a day, every day, forever," stating that American has "a magic money tree."

Why be so cheap? Give everyone $1 million a day, every day, forever. And three soy lattes a day. And a foot massage. We have a magic money tree — we should use it! https://t.co/0ODgPBhc4O — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2020

Cruz's comment came as unemployment levels remain at staggering highs amid the pandemic and as hope of further financial relief in the form of economic impact payments collapsed with negotiations. Ongoing for nearly two weeks, talks between members of the Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ultimately failed to lead to a deal. Although the president signed an executive order addressing certain aspects of the economic crisis, an additional round of direct payments was not among them.

Cruz's tweet almost immediately sparked outcry. Responding, Markey hit back by writing, "it's not a god– joke Ted. Millions of families are facing hunger, the threat of eviction, and the loss of their health care during a pandemic that is worsening every day." He added that Cruz needed to "get real." Many others felt a similar anger, and weren’t afraid to express it. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to Cruz's remarks.