Ted Cruz Sarcatically Says 'Give Everyone $1 Million a Day, Every Day, Forever' on Twitter, Catches Heat
Sen. Ted Cruz is facing backlash after he mocked Sen, Ed Markey’s proposal to give every American $2,000 per month amid the coronavirus pandemic after negotiations regarding another stimulus relief package collapsed. Responding to the proposal, Cruz raised plenty of eyebrows and drew a swarm of criticism after he hit back by suggesting that the government "give everyone $1 million a day, every day, forever," stating that American has "a magic money tree."
Why be so cheap? Give everyone $1 million a day, every day, forever. And three soy lattes a day. And a foot massage.
We have a magic money tree — we should use it! https://t.co/0ODgPBhc4O— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2020
Cruz's comment came as unemployment levels remain at staggering highs amid the pandemic and as hope of further financial relief in the form of economic impact payments collapsed with negotiations. Ongoing for nearly two weeks, talks between members of the Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ultimately failed to lead to a deal. Although the president signed an executive order addressing certain aspects of the economic crisis, an additional round of direct payments was not among them.
Cruz's tweet almost immediately sparked outcry. Responding, Markey hit back by writing, "it's not a god– joke Ted. Millions of families are facing hunger, the threat of eviction, and the loss of their health care during a pandemic that is worsening every day." He added that Cruz needed to "get real." Many others felt a similar anger, and weren’t afraid to express it. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to Cruz's remarks.
Why are you such a mean-spirited person? Seriously. Not trying to dunk. Just want to know why you’d make a joke out of this when people are drowning. Please just once, an explanation.— Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) August 10, 2020
Tax. The. Billionaires. This is not hard.— k741 (@k74111) August 10, 2020
Just so we're clear, a sitting senator is making light of the fact that millions of Americans are at risk of going hungry or getting tossed out on the street because they can't afford rent.
Shame on Ted Cruz. https://t.co/aVsDmZhAhI— Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 10, 2020
Elitist, Ivy-League Senator mocks suffering Americans during a pandemic and a recession https://t.co/HQvOpcVvfg— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 10, 2020
Republicans alway find money for the wealthy— CountryOverConman (@TrumpNewsPolls) August 10, 2020
Sounds good to me. (You can skip the soy lattes and foot massage as a compromise though.)— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 10, 2020
You have a magic money tree you use whenever the lobbyists come calling.
How much are the billionaires making per day?
Maybe 'We the People...' should lay off Senators who do little more than mock citizens in dire straits.— Carol M 😷🚴♂️🚴♂️ 🌊🌊🆘️ (@cmc435) August 10, 2020
Would love to see you try to live on $2000 a month. I'm sure your out of work constituents really appreciate your failure to do anything useful for them while they struggle through this & you fly first class for your secure job where you have no danger of losing health insurance— Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) August 10, 2020
Speaking of people who need to be fired— Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 10, 2020
You’re awful. Families are suffering. Being evicted. Losing healthcare. And you sneer and mock them. What a heartless goon. https://t.co/JRlOd4Z8Ek— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 10, 2020
That "magic money tree" ensures that do-nothing asshole Senators like @tedcruz continue to draw a massive salary while doing nothing but joking about people who need fucking table scraps to live. https://t.co/iFHiFN6xZd— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 10, 2020
This is all a joke to Ted Cruz, who has no understanding what people in Texas are facing right now.
This level of contempt for the working class, for Texans losing everything -- facing eviction, children and families lacking food -- is a new low, even for him. https://t.co/oD40WVAKVZ— Julie Oliver (@JulieOliverTX) August 10, 2020
I'm sorry. I can't get over this. He's suggesting $24,000 a year. You make over x7 that much. That's less than 1/2 the average household income. And he's suggesting this as charity to families during a pandemic. And you're comparing this to $1mil a day???— #TuaOrBust (@RDHermz) August 11, 2020
Constituent here. You are woefully cruel. Texans are dying, sick, unemployed and deserve nothing but your full throated support. Tell McConnell to pass the House HEROS ACT.— #𝙍𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙔𝙍𝙀𝙎𝙄𝙎𝙏 Here Right Matters! (@RandyResist) August 11, 2020