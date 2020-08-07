Donald Trump Praises Jobs Numbers Despite US Down 13M During Coronavirus Pandemic, and Twitter Weighs In
The United States may down 13 million jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping President Donald Trump from touting the current jobs numbers, raising plenty of backlash on social media. Shortly after the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released the July jobs report, the president took to social media to celebrate what he dubbed "Great Jobs Numbers!"
Great Jobs Numbers!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020
According to the jobs report, the U.S. economy added another 1.8 million jobs in July, down significantly from the 4.8 million jobs that had been added in June. CNN reports that number was still far higher than economists had expected and that despite the decrease since June, it still marked the third-straight month of improvement amid record unemployment rates. Still, the economy remains down 12.9 million jobs amid the pandemic, and the current unemployment rate of 10.2%, down from 12.3% in June, remains above the Great Recession high of 10%.
Many felt that the president's celebration of the jobs report was not warranted, given the ongoing economic crisis and the tens of millions of Americans still out of work as a result of the pandemic. Others slammed the tweet for celebrating as negotiations regarding the next stimulus relief package, including enhanced unemployment benefits, continue. Scroll down to see how social media is reacting.
>10% UNEMPLOYMENT RATE
The "great job numbers" simply refer to people who lost their jobs during the pandemic returning to work. The reality is that for the 20th consecutive week, >1 million people filed for unemployment benefits.https://t.co/wkg6XvMKtw— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 7, 2020
Are you reading the same report as the rest of us? We are down 13 million jobs since the Pandemic. The unemployment rate for Black Men is 15.2%.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 7, 2020
13M jobs down. The GOP is failing American. They are holding American hostage as they negotiate for corp, personal party interest, a NEW FBI bldg. so Trump hotels can benefit, ppl are starving, no jobs, no homes, no plan, the GOP does not give a damn about Americans. GOP=GREED. https://t.co/PlbbWbKZVA— Espritdecorp258 💙🇺🇸🌊 (@EspritdeCorp258) August 7, 2020
Our economy and jobs are coming back, just like you said it would President Trump!— Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) August 7, 2020
please make sure you give the extra 600$ for Americans That Are Out Of Work ... The Problem With The Senators That Are Saying No To The 600$ Dollars For Americans Out Of Work Is They Are All Getting Paid To Sit In Washington DC & Getting Paid 10 Time More That All Americans https://t.co/j01CBo9QvB— daniel o johnson (@danielojohnson1) August 7, 2020
The unemployment level is setting records. I guess that's considered great? 🙄— Geal Faol (@GealFaol) August 7, 2020
Other than the fact that we are in a depression you nailed it.— Darryl Silver (@silveraa) August 7, 2020
Nothing great about 1.3 million filing for unemployment this week. 16.3 million still unemployed and an economy still in a massive hole. #TrumpDepression— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 7, 2020
President Trump will make the economy great again!— LORI HENDRY (@Lrihendry) August 7, 2020
Unemployment
When you entered office: 4.7%
Now: 10.2%
Yeah, that's just fantastic... https://t.co/BeOGN7SwCA— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 7, 2020
16.3 million Americans are unemployed and the pace of job growth slowed considerably in July.
What's great about that?— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 7, 2020
It just doesn't have the same je ne sais quoi without being yelled in all caps— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) August 7, 2020
It's not growth.
These number reflect laid off workers returning to work.
They are precarious at best.
With thousands of businesses closing, it will take years to recover from this.— Proud Navy Veteran 🌊⚓️🇺🇸 (@naretevduorp) August 7, 2020
Worst jobs president in history...you. pic.twitter.com/Bf8TcbXGF9— LiA (@LibsInAmerica) August 7, 2020