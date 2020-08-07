Donald Trump Praises Jobs Numbers Despite US Down 13M During Coronavirus Pandemic, and Twitter Weighs In

The United States may down 13 million jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping President Donald Trump from touting the current jobs numbers, raising plenty of backlash on social media. Shortly after the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released the July jobs report, the president took to social media to celebrate what he dubbed "Great Jobs Numbers!"

Great Jobs Numbers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020

According to the jobs report, the U.S. economy added another 1.8 million jobs in July, down significantly from the 4.8 million jobs that had been added in June. CNN reports that number was still far higher than economists had expected and that despite the decrease since June, it still marked the third-straight month of improvement amid record unemployment rates. Still, the economy remains down 12.9 million jobs amid the pandemic, and the current unemployment rate of 10.2%, down from 12.3% in June, remains above the Great Recession high of 10%.

Many felt that the president's celebration of the jobs report was not warranted, given the ongoing economic crisis and the tens of millions of Americans still out of work as a result of the pandemic. Others slammed the tweet for celebrating as negotiations regarding the next stimulus relief package, including enhanced unemployment benefits, continue. Scroll down to see how social media is reacting.