Tear Gas Reportedly Being Used at Capitol as Protesters Storm Building to Stop Electoral Count

Thousands of protesters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, making their way to the Senate chambers and halting the congressional count of Electoral College votes that will confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Authorities ordered lawmakers and staff members to avoid doors and windows while both the House and Senate recessed. Police officers also told members of Congress inside the House chambers to put on gas masks due to tear gas being dispersed in the Capitol rotunda.

According to Kris Van Cleave of CBS News, the situation at the Capitol was "continuing to escalate." The outlet also reported that tear gas was being used on the steps of the building where Biden will be sworn in two weeks from Wednesday. Videos posted on Twitter showed the protesters on the steps of the building, waving massive Trump 2020 flags. Others stood below the steps while waving a variety of flags.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to CBS News and said that he condemned the violence in the Capitol. He said that he had talked to President Donald Trump and told him to "talk to the nation, to tell them to stop this." McCarthy called the violence "unacceptable" and said that it has to stop.

Trump initially responded to the protesters storming the Capitol with a tweet. He said "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" He later added another message, writing: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a one-line statement on Wednesday afternoon, calling for Trump to speak to his supporters. They told him to urge the protesters to end the crisis. "We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately," Pelosi and Schumer said in the statement.

According to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump responded to the situation by ordering the National Guard to deploy to Washington, D.C. She also said that federal protective services were also on the way. "We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful," McEnany tweeted.