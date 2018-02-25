Texas Teacher Suspended After Filming Students Fighting Instead of Stopping Them

Normally when a teacher sees a fight break out in their classroom, they’re supposed to be one to stop it. But when a teacher at McKinney High School in McKinney, Texas saw one start up, he opted instead to whip out his phone and film the whole thing.

A separate student did the same, only instead of the fight he focused the camera on the teacher for not doing anything. That video was uploaded on Wednesday and wound up going viral with 74,000 views by Saturday.

Mckinney High funny af😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/scnIXKQXMI — Chase M Bodin (@BodinWolf) February 22, 2018

The video was uploaded by Twitter user Chase M. Bodin from Mike Keemo’s Snapchat account. According to The Daily Mail, the school’s administration was made aware of the video on Wednesday afternoon and the teacher was immediately put on leave until the school board can conduct a full investigation.

The school administration opted not to release the names of the teacher nor the students who were originally involved in the fight.

Teachers have in the news plenty as of later, for both good and bad reasons.

Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon were honored for protecting students during the Parkland, Florida school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. Feis and Hixon reportedly dove in front of shooter Nikolas Cruz’s gun in order to protect students from bullets, while Beigel helped students hide inside his classroom before being shot just as he was closing the door. All three men died along with 14 students.

More stories have come out about the staff heroics during the shooting, including Shanthi Viswanathan, who recognized something was wrong immediately and saved students by stopping them from leaving her classroom when Cruz pulled the fire alarm and having them crouch in the corner while she covered the windows with paper to make the room appear empty.

Elsewhere in teacher news, a substitute teacher in North Carolina was fired on Thursday when he was caught on video body-slamming a 12-year-old student.