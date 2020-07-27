Target Announces It Will Close Stores on Thanksgiving Day Amid Pandemic

✖

Target has announced it will close all stores on Thanksgiving Day in an attempt to prevent crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, instead offering its holiday deals beginning in October. The nationwide retailer will also expand its same-day pickup and delivery, making 20,000 more products available for Drive Up, order pickup and Shipt delivery in attempts to make holiday shopping available and safer.

"The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic," said Target CEO Brian Cornell in a statement Monday. "This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can."

Target's announcement comes just days after Walmart announced it would also be closed on Thanksgiving in order to give their employees time to spend with their families. The retailer also announced another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus, to the total amount of approximately $428 million. The company will distribute $300 for full-time hourly workers and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary workers. Drivers, managers and assistant managers in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers and health and wellness will also receive bonuses.

"Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others," said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., in a statement. "To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer."

Walmart also announced that for the foreseeable future, all customers are now required to wear a mask when they enter a Walmart or Sam's Club store. "As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented," the company announced last week. Walmart added, "To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols." Health ambassadors will also be instituted at stores to help remind customers of the policy.