PS5 Restock Reportedly Happening at Target This Weekend

PS5 could be available for gamers this weekend. According to a Spiel Times report, Target stores across the country have started receiving 10-15 units of the console. Other stores are expected to have new units by Sunday.

Gamers who want a new PS5 will not be able to buy it inside the store. Target is selling the console online only. Once the console is purchased, it can be shipped to your home or be picked up at the store. The Spiel Times reports Target stores usually restock between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET. Target has not officially made an announcement regarding PS5 restocks.

Nov. 19 was the worldwide release date of PS5, and gamers have had difficulty acquiring the console. PS5 has received favorable reviews because of its look and having the ability to play nearly every PS4 game.

"The PS5 is a genuine leap forward for console gaming, offering gorgeous 4K performance, stunningly fast load times and a truly game-changing controller that makes playing games more immersive and tactile than ever," Michael Andronico of Tom's Guide wrote. "It plays nearly all PS4 games, and, in many cases, allows them to run and load better than ever before." When PS5 was launched, some of the games that were included were Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassins Creed: Valhalla and Borderlands 3. In an interview with GQ, Jim Ryan, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment talked about when he knew PS5 was going to happen.

"Around about five years ago," he said. "These things are a long time in their gestation. The biggest thing is the chip technology and trying to find the right moment to lock that in. There’s always a tension between being able to catch the latest wave of chip technology and allowing yourself enough time to productise it, turn it into silicon and then a games console."

Ryan also talked about the lifespan of PS5. "Since we've got serious about talking to the world about PS5 it just makes me really positive about the future that awaits over the course of the next five, six, seven years and after that, who knows?" Ryan stated. "I think the cloud will probably become more important over the course of the next few years, even though there are still business model and technology challenges."