Urgent Target Recall: Dangerous Product Is Slicing People Open

Sending letters to Santa this Christmas season proved to be a lot more dangerous due to a now-recalled product sold as part of Target’s holiday décor. Target has issued an urgent recall for a decorative “Letters to Santa” mailbox due to a laceration hazard after more than a half-dozen people reported being injured by the product, with several requiring medical attention.

The latest recall affects 174,300 Bullseye’s Playground Letters to Santa Metal Mailboxes, which feature a mail slot that “can be sharp, posing a laceration hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall notice. The recall was issued on Friday, Dec. 10 after nine reports were received of sharp mail slot openings. There have been seven reports of injuries related to the recalled product resulting in “incidents of lacerations.” Of those incidents, three required medical attention.

The recalled products were sold in the retailer’s Bullseye’s Playground department and online at www.target.com for $5 each or $10 for a two-pack between October 2021 and November 2021. The Bullseye’s Playground Letters to Santa Metal Mailboxes were sold in both red and white and feature the words “Letters to Santa” printed on the front of the mailbox in white or black letters. They measure 10 inches in height, 7 inches in width, and 3 inches in depth. The specific items being recalled include two unit numbers, 234-17-8556 for the Letters to Santa Metal Mailbox sold as a single unit in either white or red and 234-20-9275 for the Letters to Santa Metal Mailboxes sold as a Red & White two-pack. Consumers can locate the product item number on the white sticker located on the bottom of the mailbox sold in stores and on the inner packaging of the two-count mailboxes sold online.

Consumers who purchased products impacted by the recall are being encouraged to immediately stop use of the Letters to Santa mailbox and instead return the items to any Target Store. Consumers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the mailbox. Consumers will receive a full refund in the form of a Target gift card. Consumers can reach out to Target with questions and for additional information regarding the recall y calling 1-800-440-0680 for in-store purchases and 1-800-591-3869 for online purchases. Further information can also be found on the Target recall page, which can be accessed by clicking here.