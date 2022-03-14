Target Introduces New Initiative for Customers Looking to Reduce Waste

Target announced a new initiative for customers who want to reduce waste. Customers will soon see “Target Zero” icons throughout Target stores to point them in the direction of environmentally friendly products. It is part of Target‘s “Target Forward” initiative, which involves working with customers, partners, and communities to promote sustainable brands and cut waste.

Target Zero was announced on March 9 and is billed as a new initiative responding to “growing guest interest” in buying products that reduce waste. The Target Zero logo will show up in stores to highlight products that are refillable, reusable, or compostable. Customers will also see the logo signaling products made from recycled content or made with materials that reduce the use of plastic. Many of Target’s Essentials brands will be part of the Target Zero collection, which will expand in the future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Target Zero unlocks important progress toward our Target Forward ambitions, each of which requires collaboration from our partners and action from our guests to be realized,” Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of corporate responsibility and president of the Target Foundation, Target, said in a statement. “By making it easier for our guests to identify which products are designed to reduce waste, Target Zero helps them make informed decisions about what they purchase and advances a collective impact across our brand partners, our product shelves, and within our homes and communities.”

The Target Zero icon will be on hundreds of store shelves and will also be seen on Target.com. Products by Burt’s Bees, PLUS, and Pacifica are among the first to get the icon. Burt’s Bees will use metal tins for exclusive lip balms that are recyclable and made without single-use plastics, while PLUS developed a new body wash that “eliminates excess water and waste in the form of a dehydrated, dissolvable square that transforms when you add water,” according to Target. Products from Target’s Everspring brand and Grove Co. will be joining next month.

“We can’t wait to introduce our guests to Target Zero because we recognize their growing calls to find products that fit within their lifestyle, designed with sustainability in mind,” Jill Sando, executive vice president, and chief merchandising officer at Target, said. “Our aim with Target Zero is to keep delivering on their needs through our ever-evolving product assortment, as well as to give brands investing in reduced waste products and packaging an opportunity to have those products highlighted by Target.”

Target hopes the Target Zero program will be a “key factor” in the company’s Target Forward goals to offer more sustainable products for customers. The company wants to be a market leader in the field by 2030. Target’s goal is to make all of its store-brand products with recyclable, compostable, or reusable plastic packaging by 2025. Target Zero is also one of the first Target Forward initiatives with national brand partners.