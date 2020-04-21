'Talking Kitty Cat' YouTuber Steve Cash's Cause of Death Revealed

It has been less than a week since "Talking Kitty Cat" YouTube creator Steve Cash died, and now his official cause of death has been revealed. According to E! News, the coroner's report lists Cash's cause of death as a gunshot wound in the chest. Additionally, the manner of death is listed as "suicide."

Cash's tragic death was first shared by his wife, Celia DeCosta Cash. In a Facebook post, she wrote, "This is so hard. I'm not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I'm so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain."

Having earned countless fans over the years, Cash grew to YouTube stardom by making videos that featured him interacting with his cats, and other pets, as if they were human. According to a report from TMZ, he had previously been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder and depression. Cash's final video was posted on Dec. 30, 2019, and it has since been flooded with heartfelt comments from mourning fans.

"My whole childhood is ruined. He was such a precious and memorable part of my childhood. And he died. I can't believe it. I'm shaking," one fan wrote. "This world is so freaking Messed up. People say so many hateful stuff and pressure others so much that they take there own life. This generation, this world is messed up. I'm glad he's in a better place now. May your rest in peace, You were a important part of my childhood and still will be."

"I can't believe Steve is actually dead. I loved him so much. I love him for all he's done for me, even if it was just him making a bunch of silly videos with his pets. He's given me so many wonderful memories and it pains me to hear about it all," another fan wrote. "My wholehearted condolences to his friends and family. He loves all of you so much, he loves all of US so much. I will surely miss you, Steve. I love you. May you finally be resting in the arms of our Lord."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.