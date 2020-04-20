'Talking Kitty Cat' YouTube Star Steve Cash Opened up About His Depression Just Months Before Apparent Suicide

✖

Steve Cash, the YouTube personality behind the popular "Talking Kitty Cat" video series, opened up about his struggles with his mental health just months before his death. In a video shared with his followers in November of last year, roughly six months before he reportedly died by suicide, Cash candidly spoke about his battle with bipolar disorder and depression.

"Hey everyone! I feel like I need to reach out, for myself. I know I haven't gotten a new TK video out recently (yet) and I've been pretty quiet," Cash captioned a video of one of his cats, which was shared to his Facebook page. "My bipolar is in a full low swing. I want so badly to finish the videos I'm working on, but depression is making it nearly impossible. It won't last forever, and eventually I'll be just as active as I can be! But for now, I'm kind of stuck with my thoughts. Btw, I rarely ever get online during depressions so this feels like a positive step for me. Thanks everyone for understanding. I sincerely hope you're all doing amazing!"

The video came just two months after Cash, 40, had revealed when responding to a comment on one of his videos that he was "bipolar," explaining that his inactivity was because he was "on a manic up right now. When I go back into depression I'll vacate everything." The November video sparked a strong response from fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of support.

"Hang in there Steve! Great step by reaching out. Baby steps and like you said, this will pass," wrote one fan. "You are loved and supported by so many. Take your time and know that we will all be here for you patiently waiting. Your health is all that matters! We thank you so much for reaching out!!!"

"Take your time and remember that self care is most important! We'll still be here when your able to post again!" commented another person. "Lots of hugs from all your fans."

"Take your time!! And don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it. There are plenty of resources that help with both depression and bipolar," added a third. "I wish you all the luck in the world to get past this tough time and look forward to some new Sylvester shananigins when you are ready!"

According to the Nampa Police Department, and as reported by PEOPLE, Cash was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Idaho at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. There was no indication of foul play. His wife, Celia DeCosta Cash, confirmed his passing in a Facebook post, remembering him as her "best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.